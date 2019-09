For LHHATL, this kind of story line is gold. With very few exceptions, cast members are usually trying to pivot their relationships toward a standard of heterosexual monogamy. By prioritizing this traditional dating model, LHHATL creates a spectacle of any practices that fall outside of those narrow parameters. The more alternative the scenario, the bigger the spectacle. Nontraditional set ups like consensual non-monogamy, plural relationships, and, as we’ll recall from an earlier season, sex tapes, are all all framed as shocking taboos on LHHATL. Last night, Jasmine's threesome was met with outright hostility from friends of Kirk who doubt the credibility of her paternity claims. To these naysayers, her refusal to practice strict monogamy and respectability are a sign of Jasmine’s immorality and recklessness.