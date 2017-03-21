But on a show where very few people actually adhere to monogamy, these things shouldn’t be surprising or lead to Jasmine being ostracized. Not to mention that all around us, more people are exploring alternative relationship practices and redefining what it looks like to be cuffed. These love models often require more communication and compassion by design. It would be a great lesson in honesty and empathy for some of the other cast members to understand Jasmine's unconventional setup. But healthy relationships do not an entertaining LHHATL episode make.