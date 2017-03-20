Attention Harry Potter Fans: Butterbeer Ice Cream Is Here

Perhaps one of the best parts about being a witch or wizard is all the amazing food that can only be found in the fictional world from the mind of J.K. Rowling. In her books and movies, Harry and his friends eat Chocolate Frogs that really hop, do shots of Fire Whiskey, and enjoy steak and kidney pie made by the Hogwarts' house-elves. Hardcore Potterfans spent years wishing we lived in the wizarding world so we too could taste all those great dishes, snacks, and drinks, but luckily, Yuengling just released a new ice cream flavor that reminds us being muggle isn't all bad. Yuengling's new Butterbeer Ice Cream is inspired by the most iconic drink from the fantasy series, and its in stores now.
The ice cream is made to taste just like what you would get if you ordered a frosty pint of butterbeer at the Three Broomsticks. With one bite from this cold pint, you'll feel like you're hanging out with Ron and Hermione on a weekend visit to Hogsmeade. To get the flavor, Yuengling mixed butter cream ice cream with butterscotch ice cream and added in a decadent butterscotch swirl. The finished product sounds like a rich and delicious version of the drink invented by J.K. Rowling.
Of course, it was Harry Potter lovers who inspired the creation. David Yuengling, president of Yuengling’s Ice Cream, told the Huffington Post, "My kids were big Harry Potter fans and we wanted to do something unique." So sweet and so inspired. Unlike the slightly alcoholic butterbeer beverage from the Harry Potter series, this ice cream is appropriate for all ages, so dig in.
How can you get in on this new ice cream flavor? According to HuffPo, it's available in most grocery store chains, and each pint costs about $3.99. Grab your broomsticks and get to the nearest freezer aisle.
