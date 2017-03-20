Way back in 2013, Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie announced that they were releasing a wine made with grapes grown on their estate in Southwestern France. Obviously, a lot has happened for these two since their first wine hit the market. There was a marriage and a divorce announcement, but the duo’s agricultural ventures still seem to be going strong. In fact, People recently reported that Brangelina has just gotten into the olive oil game, despite no longer being romantically involved.
Their new extra-virgin olive oil is made from a blend of seven types of olives, all of which were organically grown at Chateau Miraval, the French Estate that Pitt and Angelina still own together. Of course, the announcement of this new business venture brings up questions about the status of the former couples’ their shared estate. Vintner Charles Perrin, who helped develop the oil, told Agence France Presse that Brad and Angelina are committed to maintaining their estate because it’s a wise investment their family. In fact, together with Perrin, the two have also just added a new vintage rosé to their line of wines.
People reported that Miraval olive oil has already been available in France for a few weeks. However, even there, it’s pretty hard to find as it’s only being sold at two family-run shops. The olive oil comes in unique and beautiful black sandstone bottles, and at least for now, it can only be ordered in a pack of three and costs about $30 a bottle. And, thankfully, a Miraval spokesperson told People that the olive oil should be available in limited quantities in the United States very soon.
