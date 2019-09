Modcloth Customers Are Upset That Walmart Has Reportedly Bought The Retailer

A lot of the initial concerns stem from what many consider to be a glaring disconnect between ModCloth's values and Walmart's practices. To wit: The former embraces women of all shapes and sizes, while the latter notoriously had a Halloween-centric section dubbed "Fat Girl Costumes" back in 2014. Also, there's a huge discrepancy in how each company has addressed gender discrimination issues in the past. Walmart has also been the subject of boycotts over the years, leading some to wonder what that will mean for ModCloth, an indie label that, if the acquisition reports are true, will now be associated with the big-box retailer.