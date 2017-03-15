American Horror Story's Lily Rabe doesn't post on Instagram often, but when she does, it's totally worth the wait. Rabe, who's played various roles on AHS like Sister Mary Eunice McKee, Misty Day, and Shelby Miller, announced the birth of her baby girl with boyfriend Hamish Linklater on International Women's Day — and yes, she's wearing a little pink pussy hat.
"Happy International Women's Day," she captioned the photo. "Today. Tomorrow. Every day. Girls are magic."
She debuted her pregnancy on Instagram just eleven weeks ago when she attended an event at the White House.
"A couple wks ago," she wrote. "Taking my baby to The White House."
The comments were filled with congratulatory messages, with most people writing that they didn't even know she was pregnant.
She followed it up with a post from the Women's March, where she posed with her baby bump among the protesters.
"Today we march!" she declared, wearing a shirt that reads "This pussy has teeth."
Father Hamish Linklater, who has another child with his ex-wife Jessica Goldberg, is best known for his roles in movies like Fantastic Four and The Big Short, as well as TV gigs like his work as Matthew Kimble in The New Adventures of Old Christine and Jerry Dantana in The Newsroom.
Rabe has been dating Linklater for a number of years after first appearing together in a 2010 Shakespeare in the Park production of The Merchant of Venice. They've since appeared in a number of plays together, like Shakespeare's Cymbeline. This year, they're returning to Shakespeare with a 2017 production of A Midsummer Night’s Dream.
Those are some big plans for some new parents, but it's clear the little girl, who's name we don't yet know, is already well on her way to being an independent women. If these photos are any indication, this is going to be a very feminist, very politically active baby.
