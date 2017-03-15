Starbucks Just Made Our Mornings WAY Easier

Mornings can be rough, and for many of us, the only way to get through them is getting caffeine in our systems ASAP. Sometimes, there’s just no way to survive the work day without a coffee fix first thing in the morning. But, without caffeine, braving the morning line at your shop of choice can feel impossible. It’s one of life’s most infuriating Catch-22s. Thankfully, Starbucks just introduced a few new products that could help us all get around this issue.
This morning, Starbucks announced that this spring it is releasing ready-to-drink versions of some of its most popular beverages. We're already excited, but which drinks can we expect to find?
Starbucks' Unsweetened Cold Brew was released in stores last year, and now there's a new blend joining the team. Later this month, you'll be able to purchase bottles of the brand new Cocoa & Honey with Cream Starbucks Cold Brew. The beverage will be released in the Northeast, Southeast, Great Lakes regions, and on the West Coast first. And, this summer, it will make it's way to participating Starbucks stores nationwide.
A new bottled Frappucino is also hitting shelves. The Dulce de Leche bottled coffee drink is a blend of sweet caramelized milk and coffee. For a little extra help getting moving in the mornings, you will also soon be able to try Starbucks' three new Doubleshot varieties, which include the new Cubano Starbucks Doubleshot, Espresso and Salted Caramel Cream, and Caramel Starbucks Doubleshot Coffee & Protein.
So, maybe the only way to solve that age-old Catch 22 is to stock your fridges with ready-to-drink coffee for those mornings when braving the coffee line just seems like too much trouble. Or, you cold always do both. No judgement here!
