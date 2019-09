These Black Actresses All Have A Juicy Connection To Will Smith

You might be too young to remember Smith as a staple in hip-hop. But chances are you still know exactly what he looked like back then, because he starred in The Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air. One of the things that made Fresh Prince the best Black sitcom ever (I’m ready to argue) is how embedded it was in pop culture. One of the perks of being led by a successful rapper was that Fresh Prince was frequently able to land celebrity guest stars of all walks, including Boyz II Men, Don Cheadle, and Jay Leno. Even Donald Trump made an appearance on the show (and it ironically foreshadowed how the world would feel about him after the 2016 election).