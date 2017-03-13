Maybe British humor just doesn't translate? During a panel at the South by Southwest Conference, Game of Thrones star Maisie Williams tossed out a casual joke that didn't garner any laughs. No, it wasn't a pun or a bit of sweet, sentimental reminiscence; it was about death and doom, so the awkward silence was totally justified.
Uproxx reports that during the panel, Williams offered up a reasonable answer to one fan's question about Sansa's hair. Loyal viewers know that Sansa Stark has red hair. But anyone who follows actor Sophie Turner on Instagram (and other social media channels) knows that she doesn't have red hair at the moment — and hasn't for a while. Is that a clue to Sansa's fate in season 7? Williams didn't hold anything back. "She's dead," was her simple explanation.
"She's dead." Maisie Williams on why Sophie still has blonde hair (instead of red). The panel goes... awkwardly silent. #SXSW #GameofThrones— A Storm of Spoilers (@StormofSpoilers) March 12, 2017
Was this a real spoiler or is Williams just trolling fans? David Benioff, one of Game of Thrones' showrunners, added, "Don't worry, they won't tell anyone." Right, because what happens at South by Southwest stays at South by Southwest? It's Austin, not Vegas, Benioff. But even his delivery seemed a little glib, too, so there's no telling whether or not we just received a major bomb or just a joke that fell flat. Sophie Turner stayed mum during the whole situation, which was probably a wise decision. After all, it's not like the Starks have a very good record of surviving.
Moment goes by, then Benioff says, "Don't worry, they won't tell anyone." Uncomfortable laugh from the audience. #SXSW #GameofThrones— A Storm of Spoilers (@StormofSpoilers) March 12, 2017
Williams isn't the only one getting grief for tossing spoilers into the ether. Uproxx adds that during the lead up to season 6, Sophie Turner made a joke on the Oscars red carpet, saying, "I'm like flicking through [the scripts] and I'm like death, death, death, death, I'm good for this season!"
