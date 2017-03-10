About a week ago, we learned that wine-infused coffee exists. We were immediately sold on the concept and geared up to order several bags of beans whenever they were back in stock, but then we remembered that spring was just around the corner. Don't get us wrong, we're still all about that wine-coffee combo, but once the weather warms up, we're going to need a cooler alternative. Enter Bad Larry.
A cold brew coffee company called Bad Larry's recently announced that it would be rolling out a boozy version of it's coffee. Starting this spring, you'll be able to buy the company's cleverly named "Cold Hard Coffee."
According to Time, the drink is made with locally-sourced cold brew that's steeped and infused with nitrogen. What sets this nitro cold brew apart, though, is that Bad Larry's then adds in malt liquor, which is just about the last alcohol we'd expect to find in our coffee. Each 11.5-ounce can of Cold Hard Coffee contains 6% alcohol and 180 milligrams of caffeine, which as Time explains is a little bit less caffeine than what comes in a Grande Cold Brew from Starbucks.
Bad Larry's Cold Hard Coffee will first be available in Wisconsin and Minnesota, and there are already plans for further expansion across the Midwest. So, fingers crossed that we get this spiked pick-me-up everywhere soon because we're looking to make our summer brunches a lot more fun.
