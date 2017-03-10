The Powerful Way This Girl Raised Awareness For Eating Disorders

Today I did a live performance art piece for an hour outside wearing a nude body suit to spread awareness for Eating Disorders and Personal Body Image Negativity. I stood and wrote words all over my body in black marker that I had previously felt about myself--ugly, fat, unworthy,etc. Then I invited the public to write on my body in the color of eating disorder awareness. This was one of the most meaningful things I have ever done in my life. I have previously never done a performance art piece. #Art #PerformanceArt #NEDA #nedawareness #eatingdisorderawareness #bodypositive #bodyimage #SocialPracticeArt #EatingDisorders #TheUnspoken #MartinaDesiree thank you @annie.silverman !

