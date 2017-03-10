The Powerful Way This Girl Raised Awareness For Eating Disorders

Today I did a live performance art piece for an hour outside wearing a nude body suit to spread awareness for Eating Disorders and Personal Body Image Negativity. I stood and wrote words all over my body in black marker that I had previously felt about myself--ugly, fat, unworthy,etc. Then I invited the public to write on my body in the color of eating disorder awareness. This was one of the most meaningful things I have ever done in my life. I have previously never done a performance art piece. #Art #PerformanceArt #NEDA #nedawareness #eatingdisorderawareness #bodypositive #bodyimage #SocialPracticeArt #EatingDisorders #TheUnspoken #MartinaDesiree thank you @annie.silverman !
When it started snowing during my performance and sculpture piece regarding Eating Disorders and Body Image, "The Hidden Secret of Eating Disorder". The inside describes what it is like to have an eating disorder/self-hate/negative body image for yourself. Meanwhile, the outside was foe the community to write comments on body positivity, eating disorders, and a society that makes people feel like they are not good enough. I also allowed the public to write on my body while wearing a nude body suit. Truly, I am so proud and happy with the result. I have previously never done a performance piece nor constructed a sculpture larger than me. Would have never imagined even a month ago that I would have the strength, self-love and power to do this. I've come along way. LOVE THE VESSEL THAT HOLDS YOUR SOUL. #theunspoken #martinadesiree #loveyourvessel #selflove #bodypositivity #performancesculpture #sculpture #EDWarrior #nationaleatingdisorserawareness #NEDA #EatingDisorders #bodyimage #socialpracticeart #bopo #art #publicart #bodypositivitymovement #creativerevolution #outoftheshadows THANK YOU AWESOME PHOTOGRAPHER @annie.silverman for braving the snow with me! ❄