This Guy Wore His Girlfriend's Shoes For The Best Reason

When Mark Cadiz's girlfriend, Vanessa, forgot to bring appropriate shoes for school, he stepped in to save the day — by giving her his sneakers and wearing her sandals.
When bae has a chem lab and she forgot her shoes lol pic.twitter.com/KQOm1CB7FN— Mark Cadiz (@MarkWithaSea) March 8, 2017
According to BuzzFeed, Vanessa's professor is particularly strict when it comes to the dress code. This week, Vanessa happened to be particularly stressed out with her midterms, and forgot to wear close-toed shoes to her chemistry lab. Fortunately, her boyfriend was there.
“When I realized that I wasn’t wearing the proper attire (my professor is really strict on dress code), instead of driving all the way back home to get shoes, Mark insisted that I take his,” she told BuzzFeed.
She also told BuzzFeed that this is pretty typical behavior for Cadiz, who she has been best friends with since middle school and began dating last year.
"He’s always doing things for me so that I don’t have to, like carrying my backpack and laptop or walking across campus to print out our homework," she said. "Our relationship is all about being weird and goofy as opposed to being super romantic and lovey."
Cadiz joked that he posted the photos on Twitter because "my feet looks good in her sandals." While some have questioned exactly how he fit into his girlfriend's shoes, he told BuzzFeed, "I have small feet and I’m proud."
Since he posted the photos of the shoes on Twitter, his tweet has received over 31,000 retweets and 138,000 likes — a level of Twitter-fame that he didn't expect, but isn't necessarily hating.
"Mark keeps telling everyone ‘you’re speaking to a celebrity,’" Vanessa told BuzzFeed. "So he’s enjoying his 15 minutes of fame."
