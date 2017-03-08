This Diner Did Something Gross To Get A Free Meal & It Went Horribly Wrong

Buckle your seat belts for an uncomfortable story, because this one is a doozy. A diner who was recently eating out at an Italian restaurant in Brisbane, Australia called Casa Nostra Ristorante tried to pull one over on the management and get a free meal. This woman somehow had the idea to pull out a strand of her own hair and place it in her dish. She thought that when she showed it to her waiter, the restaurant would comp her meal. At first, you may think that seems like a rude thing to do, but also that it just might work. What this woman did not know, however, was that there was a security camera taping her the whole time.