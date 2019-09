For many fans, last night’s This Is Us was business as usual with the tears and the tissues. Perhaps it’s because I was finally doing my taxes at the same time, but for me the episode didn’t pack as much of an emotional punch. Make no mistake about it, it was still a tenderly emotional experience. Even in death , William proves that the world didn’t deserve him as his last wishes unfolded on the Pearson family. We already know that he never planned on returning from his road trip to Memphis with Randall because of his failing health. In the wake of his death, Beth finds a note he left instructing the couple to let their young daughters plan the party to celebrate his life. They have a day filled with sweet treats and toasts to William. Because eulogies aren’t “fun.”