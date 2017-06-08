A few months ago, we heard the life-changing news that All Pink Starburst packs were coming to stores for a limited time. Well, this is just a friendly reminder that the extra-special Starbursts have finally landed on shelves. Right now, the candy is available at stores like Walmart, Target, Walgreens, and Kroger, but since the flavor is so popular, we're guessing they're hard to track down. Luckily, you can skip the hassle by ordering a 14-ounce pack on Amazon. The All Pink packs won't be around forever so make sure you don't miss your chance to stock up.
This story was originally published on March 7, 2017.
Advertisement
Candy lovers everywhere have long bemoaned the fact that red and pink Starburst, while undeniably the most delicious, are often the rarest flavors found in packs of the candy. We have spent way too much of our lives wading through pools of yellows and oranges, trying to find those coveted reds and pinks. Just when we were about ready to give up, Starbursts threw us pickier eaters a bone by introducing limited edition All Pink packs.
Starbursts announced today that these game-changing All Pink packs will be available starting in early April. Wrigley's senior director of confections, Matt Montei, wrote in a recent press release that the company owes its fans for the idea, which makes sense since we've never met a candy lover who didn't hold pink Starbursts in the highest regard. Montei explains, "On social media we’re seeing people talk about pink Starburst more than any other flavor; there’s even a meme about being treated 'like a Pink Starburst.' The Pink conversation and fanfare has continued to grow so we decided to act." We wholeheartedly support this move and definitely think its a smart one.
As excited as we are, there is one aspect of this epic announcement that we're not so crazy about. These glorious All Pink packs are only going to be available for a limited time. You know what that means; the minute they're released, you better get your butt to the nearest store and fill an entire grocery cart with the packs. Trust us, having a pantry well-stocked with pink Starbursts will make you very popular.
According to Mic, single packs of all pinks will costs just 99 cents, and bigger packs will go for $3.19. Both will be available at Walmart, Walgreens, Target, Kroger, Meijer, H-E-B, and most conveniently, on Amazon. So, for a limited time, we'll no longer have to leave our Starburst flavors up to chance. We'll finally be in control of our candy destiny, and that is a beautiful thing. Now here's to hoping all red packs are soon to follow.
Advertisement