Cheftestants have strict rules about what they're allowed to do during the filming of the show. They don't get access to the internet and have limited communication with family back home. Brooke and Shirley shared that they also weren't allowed to leave their house in Charleston unless it was part of a Top Chef challenge or a planned outing. But, apparently that didn't stop the chefs from sneaking out like they were back in high school. "We snuck out to the beach at 1am and went night swimming," Shirley said, laughing. They even had some people stay behind and stand guard so they wouldn't get caught. Brooke also shared that the entire house watched The Notebook together. We have to admit, we kind of wish both of those events had been caught on camera.