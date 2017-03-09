For those unacquainted, prepare to fall for this smart, diverse, and hilarious look at female friendship. It's worth noting that the short series also embraces cross-cultural kinship, which is not depicted enough on television and movies. I Love Bekka & Lucy started as a digital short series on YouTube created by the New York-based comedian and writer Rachael Holder, with the intention to give life to the stories of eccentric women going through life's ups and downs. Once her project was picked up by Warner Bros' digital studio, Stage 13, Holder went to work writing, directing, and producing the entire series. With that kind of woman power, it's tempting to compare this series to Comedy Central's wacky Broad City and HBO's clever Insecure. But there's room for all three and many more in the landscape of TV series about the positive effects women have on other women.