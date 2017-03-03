Watching Lollipops Being Made Is The SWEETEST Start To The Weekend

By the time Friday afternoon rolls around, most of us don’t want to do anything. By about 3 p.m. every Friday — sometimes way earlier — all I want is to sit and be fed and entertained without having to exert any effort whatsoever. That usually means Netflix, Seamless, and my big comfy bed, but as I’m still at work, and it’s not quite time to leave, I had to turn to Reddit for some help. Luckily, it didn’t take long to find a GIF that’s basically an amuse bouche to the weekend, and it’s here for your enjoyment before the time finally comes for you to pack up your bag, turn off your laptops, and hit the couch.
Advertisement
The GIF was posted to Reddit this morning by a user named IHaeTypos — props on that name. The title of the post is simply, “Making Candy,” so obviously any normal person would immediately be tempted to click. And, they wouldn’t be disappointed.
It starts by showing boiling hot liquid sugar being poured into a rectangular mold, and it’s then smoothed out. Once it has cooled and hardened a bit, the sticky brown sugar slab is lifted off the mold. After that, the footage switches to show what looks like red toffee being pulled through a machine. I could literally watch this part for hours, but the GIF quickly moves on to equally entertaining shots. Later on, you see ropes of stretchy sugar being formed, cut, and twisted into various shapes. The last bit shows colorfully candy swirled into circles and stuck on a stick, and we end with a bunch of cute and tasty lollipops.
After watching all this different candy-making footage compiled in one very sweet GIF, you'll feel relaxed and ready for the weekend. Allow all the stress that has built up over the past week to melt away like a lollipop on your tongue, and maybe grab a few bags of sweets on your way home to veg out. Happy Friday.
Advertisement