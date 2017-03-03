In case you hadn’t noticed, we really can’t contain how excited we are about the new live action Beauty and the Beast. We cannot wait to see Emma Watson portray one of the best, most relatable Disney Princesses ever and see Beast turn transform back into Dan Stevens. But as much as we’re looking forward to this new real life version of one of our fave animated films, we don’t want to completely betray our childhoods and forget about those illustrated characters we once held so dearly. Luckily, PopSugar just showed us a way to honor the animated kids movie, and the best part is, it involves eating.
TaleCookies is a very special shop that sells beautifully decorated cookies on Etsy. The shop’s owners, Tanya and Gregory, are now selling Beauty and the Beast cookies that are truly enchanting. The cookies are shaped and iced to look like your favorite characters from the 1991 animated movie, so you can munch on Belle, The Beast, Gaston, Lumière, and even that sexy French feather duster Lumière has a thing for.
According to the Etsy page, you can request your cookies be made with shortbread, chocolate, or gingerbread dough. Each one is iced by hand with vanilla royal icing and comes individually wrapped so you can easily share with friends and fellow Disney fans. Or, you can, of course, keep them all for yourself, which is a totally legitimate life choice.
Ordering options range all the way from $44 for a package of six cookies to $155 for 24. You can request color changes too, but the cookies are already so beautiful you don’t really need to. These cookies might be the best and most delicious possible way to hang on to our childhoods.
