It's no secret that the election — and its outcome — has resulted in plenty of awkward and heated conversations.
But sometimes, those conversations get a little too heated. A YMCA in Scranton, Pennsylvania learned that the hard way when members of the gym started actually fighting each other over the news. The YMCA has since taken steps to get rid of violence in the gym.
According to an NBC report, people working out at the gym were arguing over politics so much that it made other members uncomfortable. And, at least one time, those arguments almost turned into a physical fight.
"There was one that was broken up by another member that was just about ready to go physical," Trish Fisher, the CEO of Greater Scranton YMCA, told NBC.
Since the almost-fight, the gym has prohibited members from watching the news while they work out. They believe the 24/7 news reports playing on televisions in the workout room could have contributed to the fights.
A letter to gym members said the gym would stop playing networks such as MSNBC, Fox News and CNN, The Hill reports.
"I think it is probably an overreaction," YMCA member David Dimmick, told PAhomepage. "There was a lot of arguing going on during the election, protesting, that type of thing. But I think it's all gone now."
Whether or not it's an overreaction is up for grabs. But, it's a move even those who don't go to the Scranton gym might want to make for themselves. While we're all for staying informed, the current news cycle following the election has made us more stressed out than ever. And we could all use a break.
Instead of watching the news, take a tip from the Scranton YMCA, which will now be playing other stations like ESPN and The Weather Channel. We know sports fans can get pretty riled up, but hopefully watching the game won't boil their blood nearly as much as watching the news.
