This Guy Just Got The MOST Disappointing Bag Of Chips & Our Hearts Go Out To Him

We’re almost always disappointed when we open a brand new bag of chips. Despite being a near-perfect snack, it’s unusual that you get a bag that isn’t half full of just air. We know we should be used to this phenomenon by now seeing as we’ve been eating chips since we were old enough to snack, but our spirits still manage to be crushed every single time we pop open a bag. When this happens, we try to take comfort in the fact that there are still plenty of chips in the bag even if there aren’t quite as many as we expected. We try our best to look at the bags as half full. Unfortunately, one man recently opened a bag of chips and found something so devastating that he couldn't take this optimistic view.