Attention Dorito Lovers! Taco Bell Is Testing A New Menu Item That's Just For You

Taco Bell kind of hurt our feelings with the recent news that it was removing the Naked Chicken Chalupa from the menu after just one month. It looks like the taco chain got the message that this news didn't sit well with us, and now it's trying to make amends by testing three new menu items.
Though March will bring the departure of the Naked Chicken Taco, it will also bring something glorious for fans of Doritos Locos Tacos. According to BrandEating, something called the Doritos Quesalupa Crunch will begin being testing in Cincinnati, OH tomorrow. This new menu item is kind of a hybrid of three popular dishes already offered at Taco Bell — the Cheesy Gordita Crunch, the Nacho Cheese Doritos Locos Taco, and the Quesalupa. BrandEating explains that the Doritos Quesalupa Crunch is made up of a Nacho Cheese Doritos Locos Taco wrapped in a Quesalupa shell. And, between those two shells is a layer of nacho cheese.
Taco Bell lovers in Flint, MI will also get to be part of an exclusive test, and this one involves a new item called the Chicken Enchilada Burrito. This is basically a way to enjoy enchiladas in an on-the-go package. The burrito contains two rolled chicken tacos, seasoned rice, sour cream, cheese, and your choice of red sauce or nacho cheese.
Last but certainly not least, TBell is testing a new version of its much beloved Crunchwrap. The Caesar Crunchwrap will be available in Nashville, TN and contains chicken or steak, parmesan and corn crisps, Romaine lettuce, green chili Caesar dressing, cheese, and tomatoes. So it's like a salad only way better.
Scroll through the photos below to see all three new menu items. We'll be praying to our fast food gods that these tests go well, and the entire nation gets a taste of the new dishes, especially that Doritos Quesalupa Crunch. Now that we know that exists, we truly don't think we could live without it in our lives. Anyone else down to road trip to Cincinnati?
