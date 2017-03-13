One storyline we do get clarification on is Eve’s pregnancy. She did not have a miscarriage in 2014. In fact, she gave birth to a perfectly healthy baby, but was acting as a surrogate for her sister. The child is immediately whisked from Eve’s grasp and put in Anna’s (Laura Pyper) arms. Overseeing this handoff is their father, Brigadier Stone. While he commends Eve for giving Anna such a tremendous gift, he’s anticipating her inevitable postpartum depression. And for the first time, we see this menacing army official in a whole new light. Unasked, he stands by Eve’s bedside. For he knows that once the pain meds wear off, and the gravity of what just happened sets in, Eve will need moral support. And he’ll be right there to wipe away her tears.