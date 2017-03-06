Another thing that doesn't make any sense: how the body burned in the shed matches Sam Webster’s DNA. During the three hours “Alice” ran off that day, was she fetching the real Alice’s body and placing it in the shed? Or did she grab the corpse of the third girl? Maybe this mystery brunette is a love child of Sam’s (David Morrissey's). He’s not being faithful to his wife now, so it’s not crazy to think that he previously had affairs. And it would explain why the these girls look so much alike. Maybe Gemma needs to request a DNA test of her own.