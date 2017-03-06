Albert is little comfort most of the time. Instead of entertaining his bored wife, he has been doing his homework, studying up on the bad jokes in the newspaper to become a real Englishman, and still hanging out with Sir Robert. He could express his worry for her health and safety in a more compassionate, less macho way, too. No wonder Victoria says to hell with everyone and decides to go on daily rides through the park in an open carriage. At least her subjects are happy to see her. Particularly that stalker dude who's been writing to her every day with offers to free her from "the German tyrant." Creepy letters are one thing, but when he tosses a bouquet of violets at Victoria, Albert's reaction grows even worse. His move to redirect Victoria's letters to him, instead of Baroness Lehzen, makes him really seem a little bit like a German tyrant.