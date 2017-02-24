Yes, You & Your Partner Can Now Go On A Double Date With Your Fave Disney Couples

I've been told that for extroverts, one fun things about having a partner is being able to go on double dates with other couples. But there are also those who prefer to spend our Friday nights on the couch alone with our partners, Netflix, and Seamless. For us, it takes a very special pair to get us out of our sweats and into a corner booth big enough for four. And, it looks like Walt Disney World has a few couples that might just do the trick. Delish recently reported that, starting very soon, Disney World will allow you and your dearest to plan a double date with the princesses and their beaus.
Advertisement
If you've ever attended a character breakfast at the theme park, you're familiar with the basic idea of dining with your Disney favorites, but this version of things is much more romantic. According to the official Disney Parks Blog, "An all-new character dining experience will debut this spring at Disney’s BoardWalk, with appearances by adventurous royal couples from beloved Disney films!" The "Bon Voyage Breakfast," as it's being called, will take place at Trattoria al Forno, a popular Italian eatery inside the park.
If you're totally stoked about a breakfast date with the likes of Cinderella, Prince Charming, Ariel, and Prince Eric, but just remembered you're single, guess what. Who cares? Anyone can dine with these popular princes and princesses. And, if you are in a couple, we hope your partner is already booking the reservations. Delish reports that this dining package will cost $34 per adult, and the food offered will include something called the "Tower of Pancakes" — uh, yum — and the "Royal Breakfast," which comes with steak, eggs, and potatoes. Oh, and of course there will be mimosas.
You or your loved one can make a reservation by calling 407-WDW-DINE (anyone else having infomercial flashbacks?) Maybe you'll even get friendly enough to be invited to a royal wedding
Advertisement