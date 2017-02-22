You Have To See This Mom-To-Be’s Starbucks-Themed Photo Shoot

If you thought you were serious about Starbucks, maybe think again. We just came across some photos that will put your love for the coffee chain to shame. According to Cosmopolitan, 22-year-old blogger and mother-to-be, Kate Engelmaier was recently inspired by The Belly Art Project, a movement started by Spanx Founder Sara Blakely that helps spread awareness for maternal health. One way that the project raises awareness and funds is by encouraging mothers to embrace the beauty of their pregnant bodies by painting their bellies and sharing photos on social media. After receiving a book about The Belly Art Project for her baby shower, Kate decided to paint her nearly nine months pregnant stomach for a very special maternity photo shoot. When trying to decide on a theme for the shoot, Engelmaier landed on Starbucks, because, as she wrote on her blog A Brave Mess, "the logo is shaped perfectly, it’s something I adore,...and it’s just plain fun!" So with the help of her friend, Kate painted that iconic siren logo on her baby bump and headed to her local Starbucks for fun photos with her favorite drinks. She wrote in her blog that the Starbucks staff was so excited to see her decorated stomach, and her enthusiasm for the brand, as well as her excitement about this new phase of her life, definitely comes across in the photos, which were taken by her sister.
In one of the photos from the shoot that Kate posted to Instagram, she wrote, "Come on baby Max!!! Momma can't wait any longer for my little barista babe." Engelmaier's son, Max, is due February 28, and with a mom like Kate, we're betting he'll be an Sbux fan in no time.
