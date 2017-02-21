The series will center around the Attilan royal family (totally separate from the Asgardian royal fam you already know and love). Originally planned as a standalone movie, it looks like Marvel decided to bring the drama of Black Bolt and his brother to the small screen, instead. Rheon will play King Black Bolt's brother, Maximus the Mad (sounds about right). He's both loyal to his family and hell-bent on killing the king so he can wear the crown himself.