Though you'd be happy to never ever see his face on your TV again, Iwan Rheon is set to grace your screens one more time. Best known as the psychotic Ramsay Bolton on HBO's Game of Thrones, he was the guy you loved to hate. The Hollywood Reporter announced that Rheon is getting a chance to get into your good graces with his latest role. He's the first actor to be cast in Inhumans, a new Marvel drama set to air on ABC.
The series will center around the Attilan royal family (totally separate from the Asgardian royal fam you already know and love). Originally planned as a standalone movie, it looks like Marvel decided to bring the drama of Black Bolt and his brother to the small screen, instead. Rheon will play King Black Bolt's brother, Maximus the Mad (sounds about right). He's both loyal to his family and hell-bent on killing the king so he can wear the crown himself.
It looks like all that time spent in Westeros will pay off — Max's two-faced temperament seem to be right in line with Ramsay Bolton's strange dichotomy of loyalty to the crown and his own desires. Max isn't 100% demented sadistic jerk, but feeling an intense need to off your big brother isn't exactly Captain America's M.O., either.
"Iwan's ability to be charming, roguish and still completely unexpectedly dangerous were all the different sides we needed to bring the character to life. We’re thrilled to have him on board," head of Marvel TV Jeph Loeb said.
The first two hours of Inhumans will premiere in 1,000 IMAX theaters across the country this summer. Then, the show will air on ABC in the fall. The AV Club reports that while the Inhumans play a large role in the network's current Marvel show, Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., the Inhumans series isn't a spin-off. Other major characters, such as Black Bolt, have not yet been cast.
