Though you'd be happy to never ever see his face on your TV again, Iwan Rheon is set to grace your screens one more time. Best known as the psychotic Ramsay Bolton on HBO's Game of Thrones, he was the guy you loved to hate. The Hollywood Reporter announced that Rheon is getting a chance to get into your good graces with his latest role. He's the first actor to be cast in Inhumans, a new Marvel drama set to air on ABC.