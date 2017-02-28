You Will Not Believe What A Healer Guessed About Me Just By Seeing My Photo

Carolyn Harrington is many things: a mother, entrepreneur, energy healer, applied kinesiologist, the list goes on. As founder of Maty's Healthy Products, a line of organic health products, she’s basically made it her life’s mission to heal others. So when Harrington reached out to me about a health and wellness reading, I jumped at the chance to talk to her. The most fascinating part of her offer? Harrington does her entire reading based on one photo — meaning, she didn’t even have to meet me in person to give me her diagnosis. The lazy girl in me was thrilled by this proposition.
Energy healing isn't backed by scientific research, and by nature of the job, energy healers don’t need traditional info (age, weight, height, allergies, etc.), to advise clients on what they can do to improve their life. Instead, they "tap into your energy to find what resonates with you and what doesn’t," in Harrington's words. What does that mean? In Harrington's case, she matches the frequencies she feels from your photo to those of certain emotions, feelings, diseases, etc.
I’d never had a reading of this sort before, so I had no idea what to expect in terms of actionable feedback. But I do believe that health encompasses a holistic sense of wellbeing, and not just "traditional" markers of good vs. bad health. I also liked the idea of nipping negative vibes in the bud. So I got on the phone with Harrington and had her break it all down for me.
The first thing Harrington explained about her physical findings, which took her a little over a week to return to me, was that the body often focuses its energy on one specific section (i.e. muscle, bone, limb) at a time. "Your brain knows what’s going on in your body at all times," she told me. "Because you’ve only got so many resources, if your body is concerned about the liver, it’s going to let everything else go and spend all its energy on that." As a result, there is always one primary area she notices first. (And again, this is her non-scientific belief.)
From my photo, she learned that my spine was the primary area of concern for my brain. As someone with chronic back pain that's partially scoliosis related, it wasn't shocking to hear that my back was an issue. But because the spine is one of the most integral parts of the body, it seemed like an issue many people could have — a.k.a. not that unique to me. When I asked her what caused this, she explained that "it is because there is an emotion that is blocking you and affecting the spine," culminating in a buildup of negative energy. In her practice, she believes that this negative energy can cause bacteria to accumulate and cause serious infection.
The negative energy she identified, which she explained could be my energy or that of someone close to me which I had absorbed, was an obsession with cleanliness or minutia. Admittedly, I am not that into cleaning (my kitchen sink is perfect evidence of that), but I do tend to focus on a few random trivialities. Specifically, I have an issue with sharing lipstick with people (it makes me very anxious), and I've had a deep-seated, very random fear of rust causing tetanus — weird, I know. So this observation was interesting to me, and it made sense.
On a more physical level, Harrington noted that my sensory fibers (nerves that send sensory messages to the brain) could be negatively impacted by the blockage in my spine. As a result, there could be issues in my ears, throat, or tonsils in the future. I haven’t experienced much pain in any of these regions, but for a relatively healthy adult, a lot of Harrington's work is predictive. For what it’s worth, I had a doctor check all of these parts at a recent appointment, and they’re in good shape. But I like to know that these are areas I may want to keep close tabs on.
The next thing she mentioned to me, which was also one of her most impressive findings, was that my body had an issue with cheese. And boy, was she right. I hate cheese. The texture, the smell, the look. Even thinking about plain, unmelted cheese makes me gag. I can take a bit of melted cheese on a pizza or burger, but burrata at an Italian restaurant? Forget it.
Harrington postulated that my body was having, or had in the past, an intolerance to cheese and cheese alone (no other dairy items). This comment was almost startling in its accuracy, since I used to love cheese as a young child, but developed a strong and mighty aversion from age 6 onwards.
Some of Harrington's final notes for me were that I could benefit from more vitamin K, magnesium, and exercise. I'm a pretty active person, but she noted that my body might have just been sending that not-enough-exercise message out in the hour or day that my photo was taken. The idea of adding more vitamins to my diet is appealing, though, since I am a bit of a picky eater. But I know it's best to talk to a doctor before trying any supplements.
My thoughts on the whole experience? Whether or not they're scientifically backed, Harrington's observations were really interesting (and in some cases, felt spot on), and I like knowing which holistic health issues to watch out for in the future. Of course, readings like mine in no way replace medical examinations by actual doctors. But if you're interested in the spiritual side of health and want to see what an energy healer has to say about your wellbeing, I'd definitely recommend sending along your picture to someone like Harrington.
As for me, only time will tell if Harrington's predictions will come to pass. But in the meantime, I can tell you one thing: I really do hate cheese.
