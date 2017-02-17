Did You Notice These Aladdin Easter Eggs In Moana?!

Disney is notorious hiding hidden gems for its fans. At Disney parks, visitors keep their eyes out for Hidden Mickeys. In the studio's live-action and animated films, there are clever Easter eggs scattered throughout to keep mega-fans on their toes. Moana, the latest addition, is no exception. E! News reports that the musical extravaganza has a slew of throwbacks to the Disney classic Aladdin. "The talented artists at Walt Disney Animation Studios love to hide inside jokes and references to other movies, called Easter eggs," Auli'i Cravalho, the voice behind Moana, says in new video. "Lucky for you, some artists gave me the inside scoop, and now I'm giving it to you — some of the best kept secret Easter eggs in the movie Moana. So, grab your fishhooks and let's see if you can catch some of these hidden treasures before they end up in the underworld." Why Aladdin? Ron Clements and John Musker, the directors behind the 1992 film, are the same guys behind Moana. It makes sense that the tale of a street kid finding love via genie would get some special treatment. Think it's tough to add details from a movie set in the desert to one set on a tropical island? Think again. In one scene, eagle-eyed viewers can spot the magic lamp. In another, you can spy the magic carpet hanging between two palm trees. That one's not so obvious, since the carpet's bright purple hue is a little more sedate. The pattern is unmistakable. There are plenty more, which Cravalho outlines for true Disney die-hards. Check out the video, below.
