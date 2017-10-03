Update: Back in February we found out that Ayesha Curry was coming out with her own cookware. After months of waiting, our patience has been rewarded. The full line dropped on October 1 in Target stores and on Target.com before rolling out to other retailers in November. Starting at just $9.99, the line includes lots of basics, like skillet and cookie sheets, in not-so-basic colors like copper and blue. Less basic (but no less fun) items include a bacon grease jar and salt pantry.
"Saying that this is a dream come true is an understatement," Curry shared in a press release on Target's website. She's also shared her excitement on Instagram, including this adorable shot of her parents checking out the goods in store.
"My PARENTS went into @target this morning to scope out the scene! I could cry," she wrote. Judging by their faces, they're clearly as excited as she about the launch.
This story was originally published February 17,2017 .
Ayesha Curry's conquering the food world — and she's not taking her time. At 27 (and only a few years after she starting blogging), she already has a cookbook and a TV show. Lest we think that's all we're going to see from the multi-talented entrepreneur, she also just announced via Instagram that she's hard at work on her latest project: a line of cookware.
"So excited to share that I'm working on a new cookware and kitchenware collection," she wrote in the post. She also promised there will be "more details coming soon," meaning we can only speculate what the line will look like. Given how much her adorable daughters, Riley and Ryan, are featured as a part of her cooking escapades, we wouldn't be surprised if there were some kid-sized options available. Then again, she's just as comfortable hosting a grown-up dinner party. If we had to guess, we imagine the line will include stuff for the whole family.
Curry also recently posted on Instagram that she's busy filming season two of her Food Network show, Ayesha's Homemade.
