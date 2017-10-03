"So excited to share that I'm working on a new cookware and kitchenware collection," she wrote in the post. She also promised there will be "more details coming soon," meaning we can only speculate what the line will look like. Given how much her adorable daughters, Riley and Ryan, are featured as a part of her cooking escapades, we wouldn't be surprised if there were some kid-sized options available. Then again, she's just as comfortable hosting a grown-up dinner party. If we had to guess, we imagine the line will include stuff for the whole family.