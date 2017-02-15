Sriracha Stix Are About To Forever Change The Way You Cook

Are you one of those people who carries a bottle of Sriracha with you everywhere? Do you squeeze it on every bite of every dish you're served? Have you tried the spicy condiment on foods that most people would agree don't really need a kick of heat? If you answered yes to any or all of these questions, you have got to try out Sriracha Seasoning Stix. FWx recently let us in on this seasoning stick news by reporting that Sugarmade, Inc has teamed up with Huy Fong to make seasoning your signature dishes with Sriracha even easier. According to FWX, seasoning sticks are a new trendy alternative to marinades, rubs, and seasonings. Sticks claim to do a better job permeating meat, poultry, and fish — there's some complicated food science behind why sticks work better, which you can read about here. So that means, these new Stix from Sugarmade and Huy Fong will infuse your meats with a strong and bold Sriracha punch. To release the flavor from the seasoning stick, simply stab your meat with it and cook. When the meat is done, you'll taste Sriracha in every bite. You may even be able to retire that portable Sriracha bottle from your purse. Sriracha Seasoning Stix will officially launch later this month, but in the meantime, you can sign up to receive a free sample, here.
