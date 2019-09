I fight an internal battle every time I hit the bakery aisle at my local supermarket. I have never not been tempted to buy those frosted sugar cookies. The buttercream frosting, the fluffy, cake-like texture of the cookie...what's there not to love? Apparently a lot, according to some (wrong) people on the internet. Twitter is currently locked in a war over the best cookies ever, and I'm already screen-printing my #TeamDelicious T-shirt. Buzzfeed reported the drama. Apparently, the whole thing started because Taylor Haugen, a 21-year-old from Wisconsin, dared to call the delicious cookies "bottom of the barrel." She wrote: "its that time of year again when stores sell these bottom of the barrel, flavorless piece of shit things they have the nerve to call cookies"