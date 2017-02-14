Etsy’s New Launch Is A DIY Lover’s Dream

Have you ever seen an item on Etsy and thought, I could make that myself...if only I had the right supplies? This is exactly why Etsy is launching a new initiative called Etsy Studio. Through the new craft marketplace, you'll be able to browse DIY projects and tutorials and shop all the supplies you need to bring them to life. And if you're a craft-supply seller, the site will automatically set up your listings. "Creativity has always been at the heart of Etsy, and through Etsy Studio we will bring joy and inspiration to more makers and DIYers around the world," said Etsy CEO and chairman Chad Dickerson. "Craft supplies is an enormous market and we’re excited to bring a fresh, innovative experience along with an unparalleled range of unexpected items to this industry." Etsy Studio will launch in April; sellers will get early access in March. You can sign up on the website to stay updated. Keep on craftin'.
