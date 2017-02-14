This Ina Garten’s Cake Has The MOST Genius Secret Ingredient

Valentine's Day's early evening is already upon us, which could mean you're starting to scramble for a quick and delicious dessert to serve to your S.O. Who better to turn than a celebrity chef whose most iconic catch phrase is, "How easy is that?" And, of course, Ina Garten has just the thing. Earlier today, Ina posted an Instagram video of her Mocha Chocolate Icebox Cake being made. For the video's caption, she wrote, "What could be better to serve your beloved than a Mocha Chocolate Icebox Cake??"
Not that we ever need too much convincing to try out a Barefoot Contessa recipe, but there was one ingredient in this icebox cake is had us immediately grabbing our mixing bowls and gearing up to make this treat TONIGHT. In between the layers of batter made with heavy cream, mascarpone, sugar, Kahlúa, cocoa powder, espresso powder, and vanilla — yum — Garten places layers of Tate's chocolate chip cookies. This specific brand of cookie started in Southhampton, not too far from where Ina spends most of her time. Tate's cookies are wonderfully crispy, and if you've ever tried them, we're sure you can imagine how amazing they would taste between gobs of mocha chocolate batter. The addition of Tate's seems like the perfect way to give a little crunch to this rich dessert. If you're ready to make this your Valentine's Day dessert and celebrate love like Ina and Jeffery, check out the full recipe here.
