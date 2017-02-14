Nothing Says Valentine’s Day Like A Good Feud

Valentine's Day is all about good companions, good desserts, and good entertainment. While you're going to have to tally off those first two yourself, the latest sneak peek for Feud: Bette and Joan has you covered for that last one. If you aren't already obsessed with the latest series to come from the fabulous mind of Ryan Murphy, here's a quick rundown: Feud is about the hostile relationship between two of the early 20th century's biggest actresses, Joan Crawford (Jessica Lange), and Bette Davis (Susan Sarandon). Both of them peaked in the 1940s, before fumbling in the middle of the century to find their footing as Hollywood picked up a new gaggle of young, wide-eyed women to take their place — and their roles. They both hoped to revitalize their careers by starring in the horror book-turned-film Whatever Happened To Baby Jane? In the process, the two frenemies became full on nemeses in what is now known as one of the industry's most epic feuds. But, as the trailer teases, there are more feuds than what meets the eye. After all, this is the most cut-throat world of them all: the world of entertainment. Feud: Bette and Joan premieres on FX on March 5.