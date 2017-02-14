All the M&M's in a bag taste the exact same, regardless of color, but I'm not about to judge anyone who has a weird, unfounded preference for red M&M's over green ones. It's just not my place. Instead, I'd like to alert you to the fact that there's a candy sorting machine that could really help you out with any and all odd candy habits FoodBeast recently drew our attention to this machine designed by Willem Pennings, a Mechanical Engineering student at the Eindhoven University of Technology. According to Pennings' website, the device uses an Arduino controller, stepper motors, an RGB color sensor, and 3D-printed parts. Like I said, this guy's studying mechanical engineering, so it's complicated. But don't worry, you cab have all your burning questions about the candy sorting machine answered by checking out Pennings' post on the /r/DIY subreddit. In the meantime, what you really need to know is that watching this device sort candy is beyond relaxing. The small candy pieces — you can use M&M's, Skittles, or something else colorful around that size — are poured into a funnel at the top of the machine. As they are sifted through the funnel, each piece is scanned by the RGB sensor, which takes an "optical measurement" and then the piece is sorted into its own color's dish. Pennings writes on his site that it can sort 2 pieces every second and that a 300-gram bag of candy can be completely sorted in around 2 to 3 minutes. Even if you would rather have all the Skittles flavors mix together in your mouth or aren't quite neurotic enough to favor one M&M's color over another, seeing the candies organized so neatly is oddly satisfying. Don't believe me? See for yourself.
