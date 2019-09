This Politician Thinks LGBTQ People Use Nazi-Style Mind Control Tricks

First of all, what is the "gender industry," and can I sign up? Secondly, as a lovely lesbian myself, I can promise that if I had mind control abilities my first thought would not be to force happy thoughts about marriage equality onto homophobic people who have no power to change actual laws. It'd probably be, "Can I make that person give me a cookie?" But Meyers doesn't stop there. She goes on to explain how this mind control program all of us gays can apparently wield was developed using Soviet and Nazi strategies, and how we're using them despite the devastating results of same-sex "unions." (Quotes are hers.) Jokes aside, having someone like Meyers run for Australia's legislature is actually terrifying for some Australians, especially since this is not her only anti-LGBTQ post. She consistently makes comments against queer and transgender people. As we well know, bigoted language like this doesn't keep people out of politics.