This Politician Thinks LGBTQ People Use Nazi-Style Mind Control Tricks

Have you ever wondered why so many God-fearing Christians actually support same-sex marriage?One Australian politician has the answer: mind control. Michelle Meyers, who is running for a spot on the Australian legislature, posted her opinion on same-sex marriage – which is still illegal in Australia – on Facebook in November, BuzzFeed reports. And let's just say she's not in favor. In fact, she's convinced that queer people have been using Nazi-style mind control tricks on poor, unsuspecting Christians to sway them into thinking same-sex marriage is actually a good idea. "Are you wondering why even some Christians are being swayed by the gender industry's pitch and push 4 same sex 'marriage' and acceptance of fake families," she wrote. "It's not by accident; it's by a carefully contrived but disingenuous mind control program, melded together by two Norwegian homosexuals who graduated from Harvard – one of whom has since prematurely passed away."
First of all, what is the "gender industry," and can I sign up? Secondly, as a lovely lesbian myself, I can promise that if I had mind control abilities my first thought would not be to force happy thoughts about marriage equality onto homophobic people who have no power to change actual laws. It'd probably be, "Can I make that person give me a cookie?" But Meyers doesn't stop there. She goes on to explain how this mind control program all of us gays can apparently wield was developed using Soviet and Nazi strategies, and how we're using them despite the devastating results of same-sex "unions." (Quotes are hers.) Jokes aside, having someone like Meyers run for Australia's legislature is actually terrifying for some Australians, especially since this is not her only anti-LGBTQ post. She consistently makes comments against queer and transgender people. As we well know, bigoted language like this doesn't keep people out of politics.
Advertisement