If you're somewhat of a cook, you may recognize this unexpected component as a bay leaf. As far as food surprises go, having a bay leaf in your burrito bowl is pretty mild. Still, if you accidentally get a bite of one of these, it's not going to leave a very pleasant taste in your mouth. And, if you didn't know what the leaf was, it could, understandably, really freak you out. Bay leaves, which are often used to flavor stocks, soups, and more, are perfectly safe to eat, but they're often tough and have a bitter taste so you wouldn't want to purposely eat one. Chipotle recognizes that and responded to many of their customers' tweets clarifying what the leaf is and apologizing. If you get a bit of bay leaf in your next burrito, don't panic, but it might be worth tweeting @ChipotleTweets to let them know to be more careful.