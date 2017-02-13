Thank you @ChipotleTweets for the leaf in my burrito. Yum pic.twitter.com/pqKw1HAXSy— Thomas Hoefener (@T_Heffff) February 1, 2017
@ChipotleTweets hi yes is this an extremely large basil leaf or is this an actual leaf in my food pic.twitter.com/EVcjasZXA7— Miranda Lobus (@mlobusss_) December 19, 2016
@ChipotleTweets I found this leaf in my bowl ? idk how to feel about it pic.twitter.com/BRwrEM0R7Y— K (@KStacks_RealOG) January 4, 2017
@T_Heffff Sorry about that. We prep the rice and beans with bay leaves but should remove them prior to service. Which location? -James— Chipotle (@ChipotleTweets) February 1, 2017
@T_Heffff I'll reach out to them so we can work to be more careful. Thanks for the heads-up! -James— Chipotle (@ChipotleTweets) February 1, 2017
@mlobusss_ It's called a 'bay leaf', used to season the rice. It's harmless and edible, but we should have pulled it out. -Zach— Chipotle (@ChipotleTweets) December 19, 2016
@KStacks_RealOG That's a bay leaf from our rice recipe. We strive to remove them all, but sometimes one slips through. -Gabe— Chipotle (@ChipotleTweets) January 4, 2017