This Teen Got Busted “Smoking” A Taquito

In case you haven't gotten the memo, smoking tobacco is pretty much terrible for your health. So we can't really fault the neighbor who reached out to a teenage girl, asking her not to smoke cigars in front of neighborhood kids. Except, the "cigar" she was smoking wasn't a cigar. It was a taquito. Sarah Holder, a high school senior in Kansas, was driving around her neighborhood last week, eating taquitos. Her neighbor, Randy, saw her and thought the taquito was actually a cigar, BuzzFeed reports. Soon after, Holder, who sometimes babysits Randy's kids, got a text from his wife Amy. "Hey sweetie it's Amy," the text read. "Randy was out mowing when he said he noticed you drive past smoking a cigar of some sort. A lot of children live on the street so I will speak on their behalf and request you keep your habits private from the kids!" Sarah quickly responded with a photo of her snack and said, "hey! It was just a taquito. No bad habits here." She then took the conversation to Twitter because, well, it's just so funny.
my whole neighborhood gossiping about my "smoking habit" ..... pic.twitter.com/EuqBMpS7YJ— Sarah Holder (@sarahholderr) February 11, 2017
As of writing, the tweet had been retweeted more than 55,000 times. Her neighbor has yet to respond. “I feel bad because in my opinion [my neighbor] is crazy nice and I get where she’s coming from. She hasn’t responded, I’m assuming out of embarrassment,” she told BuzzFeed. Next time, Amy, just make sure someone is actually smoking before you call them out.
