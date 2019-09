This Teen Got Busted “Smoking” A Taquito

In case you haven't gotten the memo, smoking tobacco is pretty much terrible for your health. So we can't really fault the neighbor who reached out to a teenage girl, asking her not to smoke cigars in front of neighborhood kids. Except, the "cigar" she was smoking wasn't a cigar. It was a taquito. Sarah Holder, a high school senior in Kansas, was driving around her neighborhood last week, eating taquitos. Her neighbor, Randy, saw her and thought the taquito was actually a cigar, BuzzFeed reports. Soon after, Holder, who sometimes babysits Randy's kids, got a text from his wife Amy. "Hey sweetie it's Amy," the text read. "Randy was out mowing when he said he noticed you drive past smoking a cigar of some sort. A lot of children live on the street so I will speak on their behalf and request you keep your habits private from the kids!" Sarah quickly responded with a photo of her snack and said, "hey! It was just a taquito. No bad habits here." She then took the conversation to Twitter because, well, it's just so funny.