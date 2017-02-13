The freezer is kind of the ultimate hero of the modern-day kitchen. If you're one of those people who spends their Sundays making amazing meals for the week, you know all of your efforts would go to waste if it wasn't for the freezer. Still, the freezer doesn't keep everything in tip-top edible shape forever, and it can sometimes be a challenge to figure out what the time limits are on the many different dishes you shove in the ice box. Now, there's an easy way to figure it out. Thanks to the Huffington Post, we found a useful infographic from Visualistan. The chart uses information from FreezerLabels.net, FDA.gov, FoodSafety.gov, and BetterHealth.vic.gov.au to give a comprehensive breakdown of how long different foods last in the freezer. The infographic organizes the food into several categories including breads and desserts; meat; seafood; dairy and eggs; fruits and vegetables; soups, broths, and stews; beverages; and miscellaneous. The categories make tracking down a dish super simple. Along with suggested storage times, the chart also has a list of foods you should never freeze and gives tips on freezer temperature and proper packaging. Never again will you eat something once it has passed its prime or throw out something before you have to.
