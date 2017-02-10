Lena Dunham Said “Penis” On Air & Maria Shriver Couldn’t Stop Laughing

Maria Shriver, 61, and Lena Dunham, 30, are two women from two very different generations. And Shriver made that perfectly clear this morning on the Today Show. During a live interview, the Today Show host sat chair to chair with the star and creator of HBO's hit series, Girls. Dunham is currently promoting the show's sixth and final season which premiere's this Sunday. As the interview wrapped up, Shriver remarked, "Thank you so much for stopping by. I had a chance to look at three shows for this new season, and it looks terrific." "You saw a penis, right?" Dunham responded. "Yeah. Well, I saw more than that! You caught me there for a second. I am not sure if you are allowed to say that on television — but you did!" Shriver was caught off guard. "I won't be coming back," Dunham laughed, tossing her hands into the air. "Going out with a bang." Off camera host, Matt Lauer, chimed in with a loud and confused, "What?" "She threw me off!" Shriver said, visibly mortified, laughing. "I'm so sorry!" Dunham said, repeatedly. "That's the difference between generations: I wasn't brought up talking like that," she responded. Dunham begged to differ. The two then began to pull it together, this is live TV after all. Dunham then thought the segment was over, when Shriver said, "Wait a minute...Sit down!" Though surely the awkward on-air moment felt like a lifetime for the two women, the hilarious exchange lasted just under two minutes. Perhaps Shriver can take a page out of Peggy Hill's book on feeling more comfortable saying penis aloud. Watch it all unfold below.
WATCH: We don't know what happened here... cc: @lenadunham @mariashriver pic.twitter.com/g11yup4Yqk— TODAY (@TODAYshow) February 10, 2017
Girls premieres on Sunday, February 12 at 10 ET.
