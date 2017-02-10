Airlines Have Canceled Over 2,800 Flights Because Of Winter Storm Niko

Did your office call a snow day today? While many on the East Coast were working from home or enjoying some time in the snow, travelers were wrestling with flight cancelations and uncertainty. According to Condé Nast Traveler, over 2,800 flights were canceled along the Eastern Seaboard. What started as a sunny Wednesday in New York City turned into rain and snow by Thursday. But while NYC may be a transit hub, many other cities were also affected by Winter Storm Niko. USA Today reports that slippery runways may cause delays into Friday, as well. Unfortunately for travelers, airlines cannot be held accountable for weather-related delays. But there is some good news. Many airlines are going above and beyond to make sure those skies are friendly and not fraught with disgruntled customers. Some of the biggest names in the industry are waiving fees and being extra-accommodating by giving travelers a few days to regroup and find a new flight. If you are planning to travel, CNT recommends checking FlightAware before you head to the airport. In the meantime, here's how a few airlines are handling the snow and the delays. American Airlines: Over 400 of Thursday's flights have been canceled and flight change fees have been waived for routes on the East Coast through February 13 (full list of affected airports, here).
British Airways: Only 13 flights have been canceled of 4:30 p.m. EST, but British Airways is offering free changes on flights to and from the Northeast and Canada through Sunday.
JetBlue: The budget airline had to ground over 60% of its flights today. JetBlue is allowing stranded travelers rebook a new flight before Sunday, February 12 without paying any fees.
Delta Airlines: Delta and partner brand KLM are waiving fees until February 12 on flights to and from 24 airports on the East Coast. If you've already checked into your flight, you'll need to contact the airline directly for a refund or re-route.
United: The airline is waiving all fees and any additional costs are being waived for flights to and from 19 airports. On Thursday, the airline cancelled 200 flights.
Southwest: The airline has canceled 260 flights. Customers can find a new flight or fly standby in the next 14 days without an additional fee.
Alaska Airlines: As of 4:30 p.m. EST, the airline has only cancelled two flights between Seattle and New York's JFK airport. The airline is allowing customers to change flights to and from Boston, Newark, JFK, Philadelphia, Washington-Reagan, Dulles, and Baltimore through February 17 without paying the fare difference or any additional fees.
British Airways: Only 13 flights have been canceled of 4:30 p.m. EST, but British Airways is offering free changes on flights to and from the Northeast and Canada through Sunday.
JetBlue: The budget airline had to ground over 60% of its flights today. JetBlue is allowing stranded travelers rebook a new flight before Sunday, February 12 without paying any fees.
Delta Airlines: Delta and partner brand KLM are waiving fees until February 12 on flights to and from 24 airports on the East Coast. If you've already checked into your flight, you'll need to contact the airline directly for a refund or re-route.
United: The airline is waiving all fees and any additional costs are being waived for flights to and from 19 airports. On Thursday, the airline cancelled 200 flights.
Southwest: The airline has canceled 260 flights. Customers can find a new flight or fly standby in the next 14 days without an additional fee.
Alaska Airlines: As of 4:30 p.m. EST, the airline has only cancelled two flights between Seattle and New York's JFK airport. The airline is allowing customers to change flights to and from Boston, Newark, JFK, Philadelphia, Washington-Reagan, Dulles, and Baltimore through February 17 without paying the fare difference or any additional fees.
Advertisement