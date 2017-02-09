Even Justin Chambers Thinks Grey’s Anatomy Needs To Give Alex A Break

Warning: This article contains spoilers about last week's episode of Grey's Anatomy. Does anyone in Shondaland get a happy ending? In an interview with Variety, Justin Chambers, who plays Dr. Alex Karev on Grey's Anatomy, suggested the show is pretty harsh to his character. Alex recently took a plea deal, but in last week's episode, he showed up at home. Variety reports that tonight, we'll learn just how Alex avoided his original amount of jail time. "I think having everything taken from him — I think he learned a lot there, but I think he appreciates being in peace and he's very good at what he does and he thrives there," Chambers said of his character. He also said that Alex "just never seems to catch a break." The actor also hinted that there's still hope for Alex's relationship with Jo (Camilla Luddington). "He's still angry with her, but if anyone knows anything about second chances, it's Alex. So he has that to think about," Chambers told Variety. "She messed up, but there must be a piece of him that still feels for her. Love just doesn't die like that." Based on Chambers' cryptic statements, it looks like Alex may just have a happy ending after all.
