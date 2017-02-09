This Kid Is Winning At Hospital Karaoke After 2 Bone Marrow Transplants

If any of you are like me and have been known to take an entire afternoon off work to recover from a dental filling, prepare to be ashamed. Four-year-old Leah is here to show us a thing or two. Because while I was wallowing in bed, whining and drinking a smoothie and waiting for the novocaine to wear off, Leah was bouncing back from double bone marrow transplants by belting out a cheery tune from her hospital bed. And did I mention this superhuman is four? Leah's mom, Lindsay Chapman-Carroll, posted a clip of her daughter's musical stylings — and impressive choreography — on Facebook this week. The video has over 14 million views and was also shared by Mandisa, the musician whose song Leah is slaying. (It's called "Overcomer," by the way, and one of the lines is "you stay in the fight until the final round," which Leah sings while flexing her tiny badass bicep. Are you crying yet?) Leah has severe congenital neutropenia — a rare blood disease. Chapman-Carroll's post explains that in addition to overcoming the two transplants, Leah has spent the past 322 days "away from her family and mostly in the hospital due to complications." Still, it looks like nothing is putting a damper on Leah's personal karaoke party. Keep on fighting (and belting), Leah. You're an overcomer. If you'd like to support Leah and her family, you can contribute on GoFundMe.
Advertisement