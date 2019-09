We're more than halfway through the week, which means that small burst of energy we had the last couple of days has pretty much fizzled out. But, that's okay because we're all in the same boat. So maybe it's time for a little break and a precious picture pick-me-up. Reddit has just supplied what we needed and more with one adorable food photo. Today, a Reddit user named Turtle456 posted a picture of the smallest banana you've ever seen to the /r/thingsforants subreddit — sidenote: if you've never explored that sub, you should really make that a life priority. Since being posted just nine hours ago, the photo has made it to the number one slot on /r/thingsforants thanks to 313 upvotes. We can see why it's so popular because it is freaking cute! See for yourself.