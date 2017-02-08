Girls To Remix An Attention-Getting Sex Scene From A Few Seasons Back

Let us take you back to a simpler time. That time was 2015 and all anyone online could talk about was the Desi-Marnie analinguis in the Girls season four premiere. Of course, we've grown up as a nation since then and have moved onto more important things, like stopping incipient fascism from destroying our democracy. Girls, which is entering its final season, will seek to bring us back to those glory days with an early-season sexcapade reminiscent of times gone by. “It’s not in the first two episodes,” Ray actor Alex Karpovsky tells Vulture. “Me and Marnie, we re-create a sex scene that she had with Desi, and it was really weird.” “It’s…evocative of that certain other situation,” Marnie actress Allison Williams tells Vulture, “in very different and noticeable ways.” They're dancing around the point, so we'll come right out and say it. Marnie is going to eat Ray's ass. Now, this is not new territory. Broad City, which has become Girls' less realistic but more authentic counterpart, dug deeper into male anal sexuality than Girls seems ready to do. But, you know, it's their final season. And Karpovsky has been clear that he thinks Girls should explore sexuality more fully. We're not sure exactly what to expect, but we know that he tells Vulture that the difference in the scene has to do with camera angle. We may be getting to know Ray very, very well.
Advertisement