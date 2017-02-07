This article contains spoilers about tonight's episode of This Is Us.
We know that this week is going to bring the waterworks over on NBC for the fourteenth episode of This Is Us (I mean, when isn't that show making us cry?) — but we didn't know it was going to be this bad. The show's creator, Dan Fogelman, tells Entertainment Weekly that a lot of the discourse in the marriage that's been teased finally reaches its peak this week. We already know that there's a wedding and that Miguel (John Huertas) will deliver the best man speech, but that may be the only heartwarming thing to happen this week. "There’s a distance in the marriage and in this amazing couple who we’ve gotten to love so much," Fogelman tells the site. "We’ve seen a little bump in the road in our second episode, but for the most part, they’ve been rock-solid. We’re going to explore a different version of them in the weeks to come. Not that it’s all ugly — and episode 14 is actually really beautiful and marriage-affirming — but we start laying some cracks that are going to scare people." Cracks! Scaring people! It sounds like he is trying to rip out the audiences hearts one-by-one only a mere week before Valentine's Day. Sneaky, sneaky. Just prepare yourselves guys — this one episode, titled " I Call Marriage," is shaping up to be a doozy.
