You thought you got your Justin Bieber ad fix when he starred in this excellent Super Bowl commercial for T-Mobile. But now, it seems he's appearing in a spot for a different company as well. Teen Vogue reports that Japanese company SoftBank has signed the Biebs on to star in their latest advertisement, and the behind-the-scenes video is already a beautiful, beautiful thing. While the official commercial isn't yet available, the behind-the-scenes footage gives us just enough clues to decipher whatever the hell is going on here. The commercial appears to show the Biebs — dressed in a royal blue outfit, because of course — visiting a high school filled with fans. The "What Do You Mean?" singer then leads a crusade of students down the hall as he dabs.
Justin Bieber×PPAP(@pikotaro_ppap )#JustinBieber #PurposeTour #PPAP #belieber #SoftBank pic.twitter.com/nsDazSB4yn— Belieber Fans (@BeliebersTAKA) February 6, 2017
Not really sure how Japanese comedian Pikotaro comes into play here, but from the message written on the blackboard, it seems that Pikotaro is teaching the students about his viral video hit "Pen Pineapple Apple Pen." Bieber did take to Twitter to state that Pikotaro's video was his favorite internet moment of 2016, so perhaps that's the reason for the collaboration? Now that we know Bieber is game for any and all commercials, maybe he can follow Joey Tribbiani's lead and try to score an endorsement deal with this company next...
