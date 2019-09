These Are The First Set Photos Of Alicia Vikander As Lara Croft

The new Tomb Raider's producer, Graham King, said in November that the new film will be an origin story, not just a reboot. "This is a young Lara Croft in search to see if her father is dead or alive, so it has a very emotional part to it, and I think that's what Alicia found so interesting about it," King told HeyUGuys . "I think the storytelling is really good, and I think we've got the right crew and a great director, and I think it's going to be really fun making a film like this." Lara Croft first appeared in 1996's Tomb Raider video game. Since then, the character has been voiced by a number of actresses, though Jolie's portrayal is the most well-known. The new Tomb Raider will be released next year, according to IMDB. In addition to Vikander, it stars Dominic West and Walton Goggins.