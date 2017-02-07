This Pregnant Woman Had The Best Response To Weird Advice About Her Dogs

These photographs prove pets aren't obstacles to children; they're additional family members to care for them. And for Raheja, they were a godsend during a difficult pregnancy. When she suffered severe health complications and was at risk for a premature birth, they were always there for her. "I cannot even begin to describe all the thoughts that went through my head, but what I can tell you is this: Not once did I think 'hmmm my dogs have got to go.' My dogs are the reason i got through my pregnancy with my sanity intact," she wrote. "The days I spent crying, I had the comforting weight of Diegos' head on my lap reassuring me things would be OK. The nights I spent on the bathroom floor, Leo kept me company, gently pawing me now and then to see if I was okay. I lost a very special little girl along the way, Leela, who kept me smiling with her silly antics til the end. When I could finally fall asleep, I had Cujo resting at my feet. I couldn't afford to stay in bed feeling sorry for myself when I had these kids depending on me."